Russia Urges Afghanistan's Neighbour Countries To Denounce US, NATO Military Presence

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has pledged to make a significant contribution to cooperative efforts to resolve the myriad difficulties that the Afghan people face, as well as to assist maintain stability and security in the area and beyond in a ministerial meeting with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries on October 27. The Russian Foreign Minister opened the discussion by thanking the countries who sent delegates for participating actively in the recent Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

According to the Russian FM, the internal animosity and carnage, societal polarisation, socioeconomic collapse, and a humanitarian disaster have all resulted from Western countries' obstinate desire to rebuild Afghanistan as per their own plans. It has also aided widespread international terrorism, as well as unprecedented levels of drug manufacture and corruption. Mr. Lavrov questioned whether the US or other Western governments are truly concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. He went on to claim that the US has been using Afghanistan as a tool to achieve its narrow geopolitical objectives.

Lavrov calls on Afghan Neighbouring countries to say no to US, NATO Military Presence

Following the Moscow meeting, Russian authorities have begun to display their allegiance for the Taliban. President Putin had previously stated that the Taliban would be removed off Russia's extremist list. Now, Lavrov has indicated that Russia respects the new Afghan authorities' intentions. In the statement released by the Foreign ministry, Lavrov stated, "We respect the goals set out by the new Afghan authorities – to stabilise the military-political environment, to include representatives of national minorities and political forces in the transitional government, and to subsequently hold general elections. We have taken note of the efforts to resume the operations of the bodies of state administration, to create a regular army, and to ensure the safety of foreign diplomatic missions."

Russian FM, referring to Western powers, stated, "we once again call on the countries neighbouring on Afghanistan to prevent the US and NATO from establishing a military presence in their territory, given their plans to move there after pulling out of Afghanistan." He mentioned that the meeting's primary agenda includes reducing and regulating migratory flows from Afghanistan. This is especially important because terrorists and criminals can and are attempting to infiltrate neighbouring nations under the pretence of refugees. This goal can only be accomplished by restoring normalcy to Afghanistan's living conditions. This will become a significant motivator for Afghans to return home in the future.

Image: AP