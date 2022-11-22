Russia Urges Turkey To Show 'restraint' In Syria As Erdogan Remains Defiant After Strikes

Turkey has been conducting strikes on Northern Iraq and Syria to target hideouts of Kurdish militants. Now, Russia has asked Turkey to show restraint, adding that tensions cannot be allowed to escalate. Syria is led by Bashar al-Assad who is an ally of Russia. It is pertinent to mention that Moscow has played a crucial role in the Syrian war by backing Bashar al-Assad. In fact, the current Russian general Sergei Surovikin leading Russia's operations in Ukraine was also the person who led Russia's war effort in Syria.

After Turkey's strikes on Syria, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev said: "We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory," as per a report from Sputnik. The presidential envoy for Syria was speaking at an event organised in Astana, Kazakhstan. He added that all parties in the region need to work together and the Kurdish issue needs to be solved peacefully.

Russia was not informed in advance

Earlier, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the air operation against Kurdish targets has been successful, he was asked if he had informed US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in advance. Erdogan replied by saying that none of them were informed in advance but added that they both are aware that Turkey can carry out such operations in the region when the need arises. Now, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev has confirmed that Turkey had not informed Vladimir Putin in advance.

Erdogan remains defiant and blames Russia

Turkey's defence ministry has disclosed that Turkey carried out air strikes over the weekend, targeting 89 Kurdish bases. Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria said that Russia hopes to convince Turkey that there is no need for use of excessive force. Meanwhile, Erdogan has said that Turkey won't be restrained from the "counter-terrorism" operation. Erdogan went on to claim that Turkey had to carry out the operations because Russia failed to clear out Kurdish units from Syria, adding that they will continue. "Despite our repeated warnings to Russia, which has a responsibility to clear out terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria as per our 2019 Sochi deal, Moscow has failed and refuses to perform its duty," he said, as per a report from TASS.