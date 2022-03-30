Russia Urges US To Return To Non-politicised, Professional Dialogue On Nuclear Security

During a press conference, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow urges the US to return to a non-politicised, professional dialogue on nuclear security. On being asked about remarks by Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Bonnie Jenkins, who said Russia was increasing nuclear hazards in Ukraine, the Ambassador said, "Such statements are yet another attempt to bring Russophobic rhetoric to international platforms."

"We call upon Washington to return to non-politicised, professional dialogue in the nuclear security domain," the envoy stated.

Impact of deteriorating US-Russia Ties

Relationships between the United States and Russia have hit a new low as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, according to experts, and this might have catastrophic consequences. The recent statement by US President Joe Biden that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in office" is the latest evidence of how much relations between the US and Russia have deteriorated as a result of Moscow's prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

While White House officials and Secretary of State Antony Blinken quickly clarified that the US is not advocating for "regime change" in Russia, Biden recently referred to Putin as a "butcher" and a "war criminal," prompting the Kremlin to warn that bilateral relations were on the verge of "rupture." Analysts argue that if that happens, the consequences might go far beyond any prospective ceasefire or peace talks in Ukraine to other areas of US-Russian diplomacy, most notably the Iran nuclear talks.

Both the US and Russia are travelling to India to lobby the country's leadership, which has called for a cease-fire but has not criticised Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, according to British military intelligence, Russian battalions that have suffered serious losses have been compelled to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and replenish.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, the US and its European allies have imposed a slew of harsh penalties on Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its second month. According to the UN, the conflict has forced more than 3.8 million people to abandon the country and resulted in over 1,100 documented civilian deaths, however, the true death toll is thought to be significantly higher. Russia's commitment in negotiations to pull back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv was met with scepticism in Ukraine, as some Western countries expected Moscow to escalate its onslaught in other parts of the country.

Image: AP