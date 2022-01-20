Russia Urges West, US To Stop Aggressive Anti-Russian Info Campaigns Over Ukraine Invasion

Amid growing concerns over the escalating tensions across the Ukrainian border, Russia on Thursday called on the West to stop aggressive anti-Russian info campaigns as well as contributing to Ukraine's militarization. The Russian foreign ministry also accused Westen & Ukrainian media as well as officials of speculating about the "Russian invasion." Meanwhile, Moscow also encouraged Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements.

The Minsk Protocol was an agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine's Donbas area. The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, which includes Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) drafted it in 2014. It was mediated by the leaders of France and Germany in the so-called Normandy Format. The agreement intended to achieve an immediate ceasefire after several previous attempts to end the war in the Donbas.

It also failed to put an end to the violence in Donbas, and a new set of measures, known as Minsk II, was signed in 2015. Although this also failed to cease the conflict, the signatories to the Normandy Format agreed that it would serve as the foundation for any future conflict resolution. The situation at the Ukrainian border remains tensed after several media reports claimed that Russia is planning for a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Russia deployed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border: US

On Wednesday, January 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in a position to start military action against Ukraine anytime, with more than 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and plans to add more. The US Secretary also urged western countries to stand united in the face of Russia's "relentless" aggression against Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US and its allies will continue to support his nation and its democratic goals despite growing concerns of a Russian invasion, reported the Associated Press.

US reiterates about Ukraine invasion to cover its provocations: Russia

Meanwhile, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that US remarks about Russia purportedly planning an invasion against Ukraine are needed to provide a backdrop for its own large-scale military provocations. She further stated that the Western and Ukrainian media, as well as government officials, have recently increased their replication of concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We believe that their aim is to establish an information cover to plan their own large-scale provocations. These also include of a military nature, which could have the most disastrous effects for regional and global security," she told at a press briefing as per Sputnik.