Russia: US Basketball Player Brittney Griner Appeals Against Her Sentence On Drugs Charges

In a recent development, the US basketball star Brittney Griner's attorneys on Monday filed an appeal against her nine-year prison term in Russia over the charges of drug possession. Earlier on August 4, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player and two-time Olympic gold medallist was convicted on drug charges. According to reports, she was taken into custody earlier in February this year, when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.

During the WNBA offseason, the 31-year-old played for a women’s basketball team in Yekaterinburg - a city in Russia located in the east of the Ural mountains. Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina stated that an appeal against a Russian court's verdict has been filed, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing Russian news agencies. Following the conviction, Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander Boykov argued that the sentence was "disproportionate." They further contended that defendants had received sentences that averaged around five years, with around a third of them being granted parole in cases similar to this one.

Griner claims she 'accidentally' kept canisters in her luggage

Griner acknowledged having the canisters in her luggage but claimed she had packed them "accidentally" while being in hurry and had no malicious intent. Meanwhile, her defence team provided formal confirmation that she had received a cannabis prescription for pain relief. Before her conviction, the US State Department had alleged that the player was “wrongfully detained" in Russia. Earlier in July, the US made a "substantial proposal" to bring Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year term in Russia for espionage. The US reportedly wanted to exchange them in a prisoner swap with Moscow's high-profile arms dealer Viktor Bout.

US put 'substantial proposal' before Russia for Griner's release

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that President Joe Biden-led administration has put a "substantial proposal on the table" for the Kremlin in view of the political pressure to bring back the arrested Americans held by Moscow. This comes as the relations between the two countries have severed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents. These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout," stated Alexander Darchiev, head of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from AP)