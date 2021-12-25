Russia, US Should Focus On Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine: Ex-Soviet Leader

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev underlined the significance of continuous dialogue amid prevailing tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. He stated this on Friday, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Russia's Interfax news agency published a written interview with the 90-year-old Gorbachev, reported ANI citing NHK World. The report stated that many Russians blame Gorbachev for the Soviet Union's collapse. According to a survey conducted by an independent polling agency, 63% of respondents regretted the disintegration.

Gorbachev said that his perestroika policy, or restructuring was not to blame for the Soviet Union's collapse, claiming that it provided people with many rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression and assembly. Since its foundation in 1922, the world's first socialist country has been ruled by the Communist Party, maintaining the one-party rule. On December 25, 1991, Gorbachev resigned as President of the Soviet Union, bringing the country's 69-year history to an end. In the interview, Gorbachev stated that the Cold War, the arms race, and regional conflicts throughout the world would not have ended if he had not maintained personal contacts with Western leaders, as per NHK World.

Gorbachev also spoke about the current global scenario. He stated that meaningful conversations on nuclear weapons and European security have finally begun, but that the agenda must be expanded and the dialogue must continue even in difficult circumstances. It is to be mentioned that Russia is presently accused of deploying forces along the Ukrainian border in anticipation of an invasion. Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops near Ukraine's border and is preparing for an invasion early next year, according to US intelligence officials.

Russia denies any intention of attacking Ukraine

On the other hand, Russia has denied that it has any plans to strike Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as a "propaganda campaign." Russia has also stated that it has the right to move military as it deems fit within its own sovereign territory. Last week, the chairman of the European Union's executive commission also warned Russia that if it invades neighbouring Ukraine, the group will retaliate with a slew of new sanctions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted the EU may take "unique measures with catastrophic repercussions for Russia" in addition to ratcheting up and broadening existing sanctions, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Image: AP/Twitter/@mgorbachev