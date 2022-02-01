The UN Security Council meeting on the ongoing Ukraine crisis took place in New York City on Monday, despite objections by Russia and China. The meeting was called by the US as the threat of the Russian invasion against Ukraine remains high. Russia tried to block the 15-member Council from holding the meeting at all. But in total, 10 country representatives voted in favour of holding the meeting, two votes against came from Russia and China, and three nations, including India, abstained.

Prior to the meeting, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia asked to cancel Monday’s meeting. He called the accusations against Moscow “a myth” and alleged that the meeting is a “classic example of megaphone diplomacy” based on “unfounded accusations that we have refuted frequently”. The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on the other hand, said that Monday's meeting is necessary after “over one hundred” private meetings over the course f the last few weeks with Russian, Ukrainian and other EU counterparts.

Here are some of the key highlights of the UNSC meeting:

Russia’s statement

During the meeting, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia stated that there is no proof of military action against Ukraine. Instead, he asserted that his western UN colleagues are “whipping up tensions and rhetoric”. “We just don’t understand what we are discussing here today and why we are indeed here today,” Nebenzia said. He added that the deployment of Russian troops in its own territory is getting Western nations to say that there is going to be planned military action and even an act of aggression.

“The military action of Russia against Ukraine that they’re all assuring us is going to take place in just a few weeks’ time if not a few days’ time. There, however, is no proof confirming such a serious accusation whatsoever being put forward,” Nebenzia said.

Further, the Russian Ambassador went on to accuse the US and other Western colleagues of provoking escalation by fueling “hysteria” and creating a “sham tension” in the region. “You are almost calling for this, you want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen as if you want to make your words become a reality,” he said. Nebenzia added that this is despite the fact that Moscow has been constantly rejecting the allegations and despite the fact that no threat of a planned invasion into Ukraine from the lips of any Russian politician or public figure has been made.

The Russian ambassador stated that such talk of invasion was an “attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine” and that “Ukrainians are actively being brainwashed”. He also called into question the estimate of 100,000 troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border, as stated earlier in the meeting by US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“Where did you get the figure of 100,000 troops that are deployed, as you state, on the Russian-Ukrainian border, although that is not the case? We have never cited that figure, we have never confirmed that figure,” Nebenzia said.

United States’ statement

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday that Russia intends to amass tens of thousands of troops near the Belarus-Ukraine border by early February. Thomas-Greenfield said the US has “seen evidence that Russia intends to expand that presence to more than 30,000 troops near the Belarus-Ukraine border, less than two hours north of Kyiv, by early February”. She added that Russia has also moved nearly 5,000 troops into Belarus, with short-range ballistic missiles, special forces, and anti-aircraft batteries.

Further, Thomas-Greenfield said that the US did not hear an explanation for Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders at the UN meeting today. However, she added that Russia walks away having heard united support for Ukraine. The US Ambassador noted that the Biden administration had called for the meeting to allow the Russians to explain their actions.

However, “They (Russia) didn’t give us the answers that any of us would have hoped that they would provide,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding: “Russia heard clearly a united position from the vast majority of the council and I hope that that will lead to a diplomatic solution.”

Ukraine’s statement at the UNSC

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said there are around 130,000 Russian military members threatening the country, with 112,000 troops on the ground around Ukraine’s border and in Crimea, as well as an additional 18,000 Russian maritime and aviation military personnel. “The question is — why all these Russian forces are there. We have asked this question on different fora, along with sending our own clear messages,” Kyslytsya said.

He added that this is direct evidence of Russia’s unwillingness to deescalate and prepare to justify its possible further aggression. The Ukrainian Ambassador said that the country supports keeping diplomatic channels open, however, he also maintained that the nation is ready to defend itself.

“Ukraine will not bow to threats aimed at weakening Ukraine, undermining its economic and financial stability, and inciting public frustration. This will not happen and the Kremlin must remember that Ukraine is ready to defend itself. At the same time, we support the need to keep diplomatic channels with Russia open, if that prevents a shift to military tools,” Kyslytsya said.

Kyslytsya addressed the Russian Ambassador’s earlier comments denying a threat or a planned invasion, but said there was no need for Nebenzia to “interpret the words of Ukrainian officials in a foreign language,” nor was there a need for “the position of [his] country [to be] delivered by a foreign ambassador in the Russian language”. “It is important that Ukraine’s vote is heard today in the Security Council and is not lost in translation,” Kyslytsya said. “My leadership speaks his language, has its own ambassadors, and spokespersons.”