Russia-US Talks To Take Place In Early 2022 To Discuss Moscow's Security Proposals

The first round of security talks between Russia and the US are set to take place as early as next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday. While he has previously confirmed that the White House had signalled Moscow’s readiness to engage in talks over security proposals, he said that Russia would negotiate with the US in 2022. Russian Foreign Minister said that the second document of the draft agreement between Moscow and NATO will be discussed.

"In the foreseeable future, we [...] want to do this in January, we plan to use the negotiating platform to discuss the second document - the draft agreement between Russia and NATO countries [on security guarantees]", Lavrov told RT.

Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Moscow is planning on raising the matter of security guarantees on its proposals with the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Lavrov said that Washington’s reaction to the security proposals from Moscow was “business-like”. In the same interview, he pointed out that there are certain fundamental points under the security proposals for Moscow but added that Russia is interested in negotiations and ready to discuss various positions.

Recently, on 17 December, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements regarding the security guarantees between Moscow, the United States and the alliance. Amid tensions over its border with Ukraine, the Kremlin suggested that NATO would not expand further into Eastern Europe and stop Washington and Moscow from deploying medium to short-range missiles within striking distance of each other’s territory. The proposal also limits the troop, warship and aircraft deployment for both sides.

US has also expressed readiness to involve in talks with Russia

Earlier, Washington has also expressed its willingness to work with Russia on the security proposals. However, the US stated that some of the items under the proposals appeared “unacceptable” to Washington. White House had said in a statement that it believed the negotiations “will be more productive if they happen in an environment of de-escalation instead of escalation". But on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US for tensions near the Ukrainian border.

(IMAGE: AP)