'Russia Used To such Allegations': Kremlin Over Claims Of Interference in US Elections

Amid the ongoing mid-term election tussle in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that the Russian government is so used to allegations of meddling in the US Elections that they just pay no heed to such statements now.

"We are so used to it that we just do not notice (such allegations)," said Peskov, reported Sputnik.

Notably, Peskov's remark came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch known as "a chef to Vladimir Putin," took to Telegram and admitted to Russia's interference in the US democratic elections.

Prigozhin stated that Moscow has interfered, is interfering, and will continue to interfere in the US democratic process. This remark was made by 'Putin's chef' in response to a journalist's question about Russia potentially intervening in the ongoing US election process.

"I will answer you very subtly and delicately, and I apologize. I will allow a certain amount of ambiguity. Gentlemen, we interfered, we will interfere," Prigozhin said, according to CNN. He further went on to say, "Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once."

Although Prigozhin holds no official post in the Russian government, his statement puts Russia under a question mark as to whether the Kremlin is playing any role in influencing the US Congressional Elections. It is pertinent to mention here that Prigozhin is considered one of the trusted confidants of the Russian President. However, it was not clear how honest Prifozhin was while making those remarks, but it was clear that he responded to the journalist in a sarcastic manner.

For the unversed, the United States has imposed sanctions against Prigozhin for providing funds to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian organization accused of interfering in US Elections several times. Also, the so-called "chef of the Kremlin" has been charged with conspiracy to cheat the United States in 2018 by special counsel Robert Mueller in relation to the alleged election meddling.

Later, State Department Spokesman Ned Price asserted that the Biden administration was not surprised by Prigozhin’s admission. It is worth mentioning that Putin and his officials have always denied the allegations of interfering in American politics, but the US on several occasions has accused the Kremlin of plotting conspiracies against the US government.

Image: AP/ Representative