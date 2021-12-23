Russia: Vladimir Putin Holds Annual Press Conference In Moscow Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, amid rising tensions with the West over Ukraine. The topics that dominated the event so far were Conflict with West over troop build-up at Ukraine's border, Crimea's reunion with Russia, China-Russia ties and COVID-19.

For the first time since the event began in 2001, media outlets were unable to qualify for accreditation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, roughly 500 international and domestic journalists were hand-picked by the Kremlin to take part. Several critical independent news organisations were not invited by the government. President Vladimir Putin concentrated on local problems such as the economy and the Coronavirus during his press conference on Thursday.

Strained Relations with West

In response to a question regarding current strained relations with the West, Putin stated that his country's actions will be based on the "unconditional provision of Russia's security," not on talks with the US over his proposed security guarantees. Moreover, he emphasised that NATO's eastward expansion was "unacceptable."

The Russian President continued to criticise the United States, claiming that it "brazenly lied to us" about NATO's "five waves of expansion." "Did we approach their borders? No. They approached ours," he remarked, adding that the West and Russia seem to exist in separate worlds. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it's "not too much to ask" for the US not to station missiles near Russian borders, and he wondered how Washington would respond if Moscow deployed missiles in Canada or Mexico.

"It was the United States that came to our house with its missiles … Is this too much to ask for? Not to place attack systems near our home? What is so unusual here? asked Putin at the conference.

Ukraine-Border Conflict

When asked about the situation in Ukraine and whether a war was possible, Putin said Russia was reacting to threats from Kiev. He referred to the Maidan Revolution of 2014 as a "bloody coup d'etat" and accused Ukrainian extremists of plotting operations to reclaim Crimea and the Donbas. He further added that Russia must consider its own security chances.

He stressed the importance of keeping a watch on what is happening in Ukraine and when they may strike. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his impression that a third military operation in Ukraine is being planned. Putin stated, "We must react."

Crimea's reunion with Russia

Putin also justified Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and assistance for separatists in eastern Ukraine's Donbass area, claiming that residents of both regions have always considered themselves Russians.

Protests erupted in Ukraine in 2013 as a result of the authorities' decision to cease a programme aiming at integration with the European Union, ultimately to President Viktor Yanukovych's overthrow. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his year-end news conference on Thursday that reunification of Crimea with Russia was never on the table before the coup in Ukraine. After the Ukrainian coup, he said it was unthinkable for Russia to deny Crimeans security.

"The aggravation began in 2014. What happened then? A coup. A bloody one. People were killed and burned. President Yanukovych agreed with everything, received guarantees from other countries of a peaceful resolution of the situation. How could we refuse Sevastopol and Crimea to take them under our protection?" Putin remarked.

Russia-China Relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Russia's strategic relationship with China as a stabilising element on the global scene, during his annual press conference. President Vladimir Putin said in his Q&A session that Russia and China are collaborating to create cutting-edge weapons. According to him, the two countries are also working to expand military cooperation, which includes combined military exercises, engagement in international war simulations, and joint patrolling at sea and in the air.

According to the Russian President, despite hurdles and forced limits, the Russian economy proved to be more mobilised and ready to withstand shocks than many developed nations throughout the world. Putin added, "We have 59.4% collective immunity as of today, or as of yesterday evening. This includes both our citizens who have recovered [from COVID] and those who were vaccinated. But this is not enough, we need herd immunity somewhere near 80%. Hopefully next year we will reach this level."

Image: AP