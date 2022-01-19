Russia: Vladimir Putin To Discuss Bilateral Issues With Iranian President In Moscow

In a bid to strengthen the bilateral relationship, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Moscow today, January 19, 2022. The two leaders are going to discuss multiple issues, including the execution of the joint project in the economy and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian President would meet Putin for the first time since he assumed office in August 2021.

"On January 19, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take place in Moscow," read the official statement. "They plan to discuss a whole range of issues on bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in trade and in the economic field, as well as relevant global and regional issues," the Kremlin press service noted. The leader will also discuss the implementation of the JCPOA, it said.

Russia: Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral issues with Iranian President

Raisi's visit to Moscow comes amid a discussion to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including the US, Russia, Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Earlier, in 2018, former US President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions on Iran unilaterally. However, Iran later stopped implementing elements of the agreement's provisions. According to TASS, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that during the meeting, the Russian and Iranian presidents would discuss the entire bilateral agenda. The Iranian president will speak at the State Duma on January 20. He will also visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and meet with clergy from different regions of the country during his visit to Russia.

Tehran likely to purchase 24 Su-35 multi-purpose fighter jets from Moscow

As per the reports, Raisi's visit to Russia might be for the development of arms and defense products, as Tehran claims to have purchased advanced Russian defense products following the removal of the UN arms embargo, according to TRT World. Teran is likely to purchase multi-purpose super-maneuverable fighter jets from Russia. According to a report published in Asia Times, the Iranian President is also expected to sign a US $10 billion security and defence cooperation agreement with Russia, and the purchase of an advanced satellite system could also be part of this transaction.

