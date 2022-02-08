Russia: Vladimir Putin Warns Europe Of Military Conflict If Ukraine Joins NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 8, Tuesday sent a dire warning to the European nations and NATO alliance that they will be “drawn into a military conflict” if Ukraine joins NATO. The Russian leader’s remarks came after he held a dialogue with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Kremlin. Putin warned NATO that there would be 'no winners' if a war ensues between Russia and Ukraine due to Europe’s belligerent agendas. Furthermore, the Russian leader accused the US and its NATO allies of “ignoring Russia's top security demands” that it laid out in the proposal handed to Washington.

US, West drawing us into a military conflict: Putin

Putin also threatened the west for trying to push Ukraine into reclaiming its lost territories from separatist rebels in the East or Crimea. NATO alliance and the West may "draw Ukraine into NATO, deploy offensive weapons there" said Putin at a press conference after his meeting with the French leader Macron. Such moves will be "drawing us into a military conflict,” he warned. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and ever since then, the Russian troops have been supporting the separatist rebels in Ukraine's eastern industrial region, triggering a conflict that has since claimed over 14,000 lives.

Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the frontier with Ukraine, had earlier asked NATO to curl back its military expansion in Eastern Europe, a demand that NATO rejected citing its ‘Open Door Policy'. Russia is expected to respond soon to US’ written proposal for negotiations, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moscow’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke last week, and Moscow agreed to lower their demands in the security proposal to Washington.

In his first response since US’ written proposal on the Russian security guarantees, the Russian President had said that the US and its allies “ignored Russia's main security demands” as he pointed out that NATO has disagreed to roll back the military deployment, which is “a threat to Moscow’s national security.” Russian leader reiterated that NATO must refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders. “Refusal by the US and its allies to heed the Russian demands violate the obligations on the integrity of security they made at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” he further asserted.