Russia Warns Action If NATO And US Don't Respond To Moscow's Proposals: Report

Alexander Lukashevich, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) highlighted that Russia needs to undertake measures if the United States and NATO do not give a 'constructive response' to the proposals given by Moscow, reported Sputnik. He underscored that Russia will have no option if they do not respond in 'reasonable time'. Lukashevich added that Russia will make their conclusions if they continue to have an "aggressive policy" against Moscow.

Reportedly, the Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich on Wednesday, asserted that if they will continue to drag on the process of negotiations on security guarantees in Moscow - Washington and Russia - NATO talks, it will worsen the security situation of all the countries. Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council that they need to take measures to prevent unacceptable threats to national security,

As per the news report, Russia has given proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States in December. In the draft agreement, Russia has proposed NATO to not expand eastwards and non-installation of missiles that would be able to reach each other borders. Furthermore, Russia has called on NATO to stop Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from joining the bloc.

NATO, US refuse to accept Russia's security demands

The United States and NATO have refused to agree to key security demands of Russia for easing tensions over Ukraine, reported AP. The US and NATO have, however, left the door of talks open for Russia on arms control, missile deployments. As per the AP report, the Russian delegation has not walked out of the talks and remained open for future discussions.

The high-level meetings between NATO, Russia and the US comes at times as the West feared the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman asserted that some of the security demands presented by Russia are simply non-starters,” as per AP. The meeting between NATO, Russia and the US has been called over Russian troops, tanks and heavy military equipment buildup near Ukraine’s eastern border. The West has fears that Russia is preparing for an intrusion, however, Moscow has refuted the claims of attack.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: Twitter/MFA_Russia)