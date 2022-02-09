Russia Warns UK Against Coming To Moscow To Impose Sanctions; 'we Read, See Everything'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asserted that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must drop the so-called “sanctions” against Moscow during the visit of the UK’s foreign defense ministry delegation to Moscow for talks this week. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are expected to visit Moscow at the end of February to hold a dialogue with the Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, RIA had earlier reported citing diplomatic sources. Russia on Tuesday warned that if the British leaders brought up the threats of the sanctions, there’s a likelihood “their meetings will be short.”

Russia warns UK against sanctions ahead of visit

Russia had earlier accused the West of ignoring its security demands laid out in the proposal handed to Washington as there was no mention of it in the US’ written response. The UK also dispatched over 30 elite troops, 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers, and the British surveillance aircraft to Ukraine under Operational Orbital to defend Kyiv’s sovereignty. Russia's ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, in a statement asserted that if the UK plans to hold constructive talks with Moscow, or has significant proposals to the table, Moscow will go ahead with the dialogue, according to TASS.

"If they’re [UK] coming to Russia to threaten us again with sanctions then it is fairly pointless: we read everything, see everything, know and hear. In this case, the dialogue and conversation in Moscow will be probably fairly short," said Russia’s Russia's ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin.

UK had earlier warned to freeze the Russian assets in the UK in line with the new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a presser, according to Sputnik. UK Foreign Secretary accused Russian officials for their “aggressive and destabilizing action” against Kyiv. She told the lawmakers that assets of such businesses or Russian officials will be frozen in the UK as a result of their aggressive acts. Truss said that the package “that we are putting forward in legislation” will be “in place” in February. After Truss announced new legislation to expand the country’s sanctions regime amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia said that Britain's threat would backfire and would hurt UK’s companies and shareholders.