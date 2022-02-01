Russia Warns Ukraine May Destroy Itself If It Undermines Existing Peace Agreements

Amid ongoing border tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, a senior Russian diplomat on Monday warned that Ukraine will be responsible for its own destruction if it undermines existing peace agreements. While speaking during a combative UNSC session over Russia and Ukraine conflict, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, slammed the Western claims of a planned Russian attack and blamed Ukraine for not abiding by the Minsk agreement of 2014 and 2015, which were supposed to end the conflict between the two sides.

According to The Guardian, Nebenzya went on to blame western nations for “actively pumping” Ukraine full of weapons, which he said would be used against civilians in the east of the country and were in violation of the Minsk agreements. He ended the UNSC debate with a warning.

“If our western partners push Kyiv to sabotage the Minsk agreements, something that Ukraine is ... willingly doing, then that might end in the absolute worst way for Ukraine,” Nebenzya said, adding: “And not because somebody has destroyed it, but because it would have destroyed itself and Russia has absolutely nothing to do with this.”

Russia intends to expand its presence by February

It is to mention that the warning from Nebenzya came on a day of continued high-level diplomacy aimed at defusing the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Addressing the UNSC debate on the crisis, the US said that even as the Ukraine border issue was being debated in New York, Russia continued to add to the more than 100,000 troops already massed around the former Soviet nation’s borders, and within days would have 30,000 inside Belarus alone. US envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that she has evidence that Russia intends to expand its presence to near the Belarus-Ukraine border, less than two hours north of Kyiv, by early February.

“Russia has already used more than 2,000 rail cars to move troops and weaponry from across Russia to the Ukrainian border,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Russia has also moved nearly 5,000 troops into Belarus, with short-range ballistic missiles, special forces and anti-aircraft batteries,” she added.

Further, speaking at the session, the Ukrainian envoy, Sergiy Kyslytsya, described the Russian build-up of troops around his country’s borders. Kyslytsya did not echo President Volodymyr Zelensky’s complaints that the West was exaggerating the threat. He said that there were now 1,12,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine and in Crimea, with another 18,000 deployed at sea off the country’s coast. The envoy pointed to the sophistication of the weapons being gathered in Belarus. He said that Russia was bolstering paramilitary separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Monday’s UNSC session did nothing to narrow the wide divide between Russia and the West. However, it did provide a test of diplomatic strength on the world stage. Now, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, are due to talk on Tuesday, in the wake of the Russian letter and the security council session. Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the second phone conversation between the Russian and French leaders since Friday.

(Image: AP)

