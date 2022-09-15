Russia Warns US Against Equipping Ukraine With Long-range Missiles; 'Will Cross Red Line'

In a blunt response to the question of US equipping Ukraine with long-range missiles, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that US will become a “party to the conflict” and Russia will respond to such a step “adequately”.

The Pentagon had earlier delivered the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Ukraine in the beginning of June. A light multiple rocket launcher developed in the late 90s, HIMARS is capable of being mounted on a standard United States Army M1140 truck frame. The system comes as a part of the military aid that US had announced for Ukraine post the Russian invasion. The military aid package included about $175 million in equipment garnered from existing US military stocks through the presidential drawdown authority with additional $95 million in equipment from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Six months into the conflict, Russia is yet to accomplish its set strategic objectives in Ukraine. The ongoing war in Ukraine which commenced on February 24, 2022 with Russia’s mobilisation of troops into Ukrainian territory is yet to meet any decisive conclusion. Meanwhile, Ukraine has changed its military tactics as it has initiated counter-offensive attacks to regain the territory lost to the Russian military. In a statement, Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had claimed that the Ukrainian military had regained 3,800 square kilometres of its territory of the Kharkiv region in the north-east.

Russia’s stark warning to the US

Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov remarked during a conference, "If Washington decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict. We reserve the right to defend our territory with all the means available to us."

The stern warning by Russia comes amid the presence of Russian forces in four Ukrainian regions- Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The impending objective of the Russian military is to occupy as much Ukrainian territory as possible while holding on to the already fallen areas. In a statement on July 7, 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin had hinted at a bigger offensive as far as Ukraine was concerned.

The supplies of the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have significantly increased the strike capability of the Ukrainian army, which has used the system to hit key infrastructure facilities and other Russian targets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued to be on the crosshairs of Russian cruise missiles, one of which struck the Karachunov reservoir dam which is present in the largest city in central Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih. However, unlike the earlier phase of the conflict where Ukraine was actively engaged in defending its territory, now it has taken the offensive. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to take every piece of Ukrainian land back from Russian control and he included the Crimean Peninsula in his statement on August 23.

Image: AP