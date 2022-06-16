Russia Warns US Against 'instigating Confrontations' With China In Asia-Pacific Region

Russia’s Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday, June 16, warned the United States against making attempts of proliferating its influence in the Asia- Pacific region by instigating confrontations with China.

"Western attempts to subvert positions of traditional formats of cooperation in the region and threatening Beijing is equivalent to also challenging the Russian Federation," Moscow’s ambassador stressed. “It is with growing concern that we monitor continued Western attempts to proliferate its influence in Asia and the Pacific with a purpose of instigating confrontation not only with China but also with the Russian Federation,” said Kudashev in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s ambassador accused the United States of furthering its regional hegemony agenda by planting “small geometry” block structures in the Asia-Pacific region. America is attempting to fit its “hidden design” and is trying to establish destabilising alternatives to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN)-centric mechanisms of the Southeast Asian superpowers.

Russia accused the collective West of convergence of ‘strategic interests’ of Euro-Atlantics to convince regional powers to develop joint ASEAN-NATO programs for maritime security, cyber security and counterterrorism. Russia accused NATO of launching counter frameworks to the ASEAN-centric vision which it said has been nurtured for decades, destabilizes the situation and “brings evil and disorder to the region.”

PM Modi interacts with FMs of ASEAN nations

As Russia made remarks against the United States' hegemony in the Asia-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 16, met with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of ASEAN countries in New Delhi.

The ASEAN foreign ministers are currently in New Delhi for a two-day conference to commemorate India's 30th anniversary of relations with the 10-nation bloc. Sharing an image with ASEAN foreign ministers and delegates, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of @ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation."

ASEAN foreign ministers called on PM Modi and discussed the two sides' continued association.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is regarded as one of the most powerful organisations in the area, with conversation partners including the United States, China, Japan and Australia. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A milestone in India-ASEAN friendship! India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark 30 years of our dialogue relations & 10 years of our Strategic Partnership. SAIFMM participants called on PM @narendramodi this morning.”