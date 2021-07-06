Russia Warns US Against Relocation Of Military Troops In Central Asian States

United States should not transform its withdrawal process of US troops from Afghanistan into redeployment of the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia, warned Russian Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov. According to Kabulov, Russia has already sent such a signal to Washington at various levels and is hoping to hear soon from the authorities in Washington. In 2001, the US and its NATO allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom, which was launched as a response to the September 2001 attacks.

Russia and the CSTO

Central Asian states are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and they also have some sort of defence management with Russia against an external threat. Accordingly, the Russian military is also maintaining its bases in several Central Asian states who are more or less dependent on Russia for several reasons making it very obvious for them to not go against Russia.

On the other hand, the United States has already withdrawn more than half of its troops from Afghanistan, having a deadline of September 11. The US has around 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, however, around 1,000 is said to stay as security forces.

According to reports, the Russian envoy has promised international support for performing an interim government. They have also stressed the fact that the final decision on the configuration parameter should be made by the Afghan.

Calling the current confrontation between the Taliban and Afghan government 'a dead end', Kabulov has urged all the sides to establish the Afghanistan coalition government. Earlier, Russia was in support of forming a coalition government including members of the Taliban. This would have enabled peace.

China and US

Amidst this, China is another factor that perceives US presence in the region as a threat to its economic and military interests. China has been very unhappy because of American support in the ongoing separatist movement in Xinjiang at the international level. In such a state, when the Central Asian States are members of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, they are indebted to China and can't afford to displease China.

(Source: ANI)