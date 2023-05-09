Russia Will Prevail In Its 'holy War' Against 'imperialists', Says N Korea's Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of support to Russian President Vladimir Putin, hailing Russia's "holy fight" against what he called "imperialists." In a letter sent to Putin, Kim expressed warm wishes to the Russian army and people for their efforts in preserving world peace. The North Korean leader's remarks were widely seen as a veiled attack on Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States, who have criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of parts of the country that most U.N. members have condemned as illegal.

“We send warm wishes to you, the Russian army and the people of Russia for their holy fight to preserve world peace,” Kim's letter reads, as per a report from the Guardian. North Korea has been forging closer ties with Russia in recent years, and the two countries have been cooperating on a range of issues, including trade, energy, and defense. Kim's message of support comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate.

Kim Jong Un congratulated Putin on the occasion of Victory Day

Kim also congratulated Putin on the occasion of Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. In his message, Kim said that Russia would continue to protect its autonomy and the stability of the region, and he expressed confidence that Russia would prevail in its fight against imperialists. The North Korean leader's message of support for Russia is likely to be welcomed by Moscow, which has been seeking to strengthen its ties with countries that share its opposition to what it sees as U.S. attempts to dominate the international order. What is it that North Korea and Russia share in common? Both nations feel that the US intends to undermine their security interest.

Putin during the Victory Day parade

Giving his speech during the Victory Day parade on the Red Square on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "We believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal, and deadly."

Taking an aim at the West, he said: Western elites "still talk about their exclusivity, put people against each other and divide society, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroy those family, traditional values that make humans human."

According to him, this is done in order "to continue dictating, imposing their will, rights and rules on the peoples - in essence, a system of robbery, violence and oppression."

"They seem to have forgotten what the Nazis' insane claims to world domination led to," the president added. "They have forgotten who defeated this monstrous, total evil, who stood as a wall for their homeland and did not spare their lives for the liberation of the peoples of Europe," he added.