Russia To Impose Retaliatory Sanctions On UK After Raab's Magnitsky Act-style Measures

Russia on July 7 said that it will impose retaliatory sanctions against the United Kingdom after London on July 6 announced new sanctions against those who have been involved in some of the gravest human rights violations and abuses around the world. The new human rights sanctions announced by British foreign secretary Dominic Raab includes 25 Russian nationals involved in the mistreatment and death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who uncovered widespread Russian corruption by a group of Russian tax and police officials.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov while talking to the press said that Moscow regrets such unfriendly measures by the United Kingdom and said that the sanctions will meet with reciprocal action. The Russian embassy in London also condemned the sanction saying the country's legal system was independent and is only guided by law. According to reports, one of the Russian officials who will be impacted by the sanction is Alexander Bastrykin, head of an Investigative Committee that reports directly to President Vladimir Putin.

‘Magnitsky’-style sanctions

The new ‘Magnitsky’-style sanctions regime will allow the UK to target individuals and organizations around the world unlike conventional geographic sanctions regime, which only targets a country. The sanctions also include 20 Saudi nationals involved in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, 2 high-ranking Myanmar military generals involved in the systematic and brutal violence against the Rohingya people and other ethnic minorities and 2 organizations involved in the forced labour, torture and murder that takes place in North Korea’s gulags.

