Russia Withdraws Some Troops From Ukrainian Border Amid Rising Tensions

Russia on April 23 reportedly begun to withdraw its troops deployed near the eastern Ukrainian border and annexed the Crimean Peninsula after deeming its military exercises over. In a statement publically released by TASS news agency, the country’s Defense Ministry said that the troops had "begun to return to their permanent stations." Since last month, Kremlin deployed dozens of navy ships, warplanes and thousands of troops in the conflict-hit Donbas region, trigger massive panic in the Volodymyr Zelensky led state.

“The troops have demonstrated their ability to ensure a reliable defense of the country," Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu said in a press release on Thursday, announcing the withdrawal. "So I decided to complete the inspection activities in the southern and western military districts" bordering Ukraine, he said, adding that he felt the "goals of the snap check of readiness" had been "fulfilled". However, the lawmaker added that all the heavy weapons deployed to the border would remain stationed there to be used later this year for another military exercise.

In the aftermath, Ukraine’s president praised the move saying that it has reduced tensions between the two countries. He, however, in a skeptical tone warned his armed forces to remain ‘cautious’ and be on alert despite Russia’s pullout. “The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension,” tweeted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas.”

In a spat earlier, about holding whom responsible for the heightened tensions at the Ukrainian border, confrontation with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, and a military buildup, Zelensky and Putin exchanged a back-and-forth. The Ukrainian President in footage said that he was willing to meet with his Russian counterpart in the Donbas region, where armed conflict was going on.

'Don't want to burn bridges'

As he ordered troop withdrawal, sending a clear message that Russia could escalate a conflict at its own terms, Putin warned the West not to “cross the red line” with respect to Russia’s security and domestic interests. “We will determine where it is [the line]… in each case,” he said. At an annual state-of-the-nation address, the Russian President said that he did want to “burn bridges”, adding that Russia has demonstrated that the answer to any outside threats would be “quick and tough.”

Image Credits: AP/ZelelnskyyUa