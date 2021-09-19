Russian Ambassador Expresses Gratitude Towards India For Facilitating State Duma Elections

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev expressed gratitude towards the Indian government and the people for enabling safe elections for State Duma in various cities of the country. Speaking to ANI, Kudashev asserted the importance of the Russian elections and added that he is 'grateful' to India for facilitating the event. As per information from the Russian embassy, precinct election commissions have been set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to enable Russian voters to cast their votes.

"Today elections are taking place for the Russian Parliament. Russian State Duma or Russian Lok Sabha, if I say so. We are very grateful to the government and people of India for facilitating this event," Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev.

Refusing to talk about the outcome of the election, Kudashev said, "I once again thank you for the kind support." When asked about the developments in Russia, Kudashev told ANI, "Without any prejudice to the final outcome of elections, we assure that the choice of the Russian people will be right." The Russian envoy and his wife today cast their votes at an election booth set up in India.

Additionally, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Omar Babushkin also spoke on the critical importance of the lower house elections in Russia. Talking about the same, Babushkin said, "A total of 14 political parties are contesting. For this purpose, officers of the election commission established in India and other countries in the world to ensure that the Russian citizens could exercise their voting rights." Babushkin also informed that the voting centers were established abiding by the COVID protocols in India. About 348 polling booths have been set up in 144 countries for Russian citizens who are temporarily or permanently settled abroad.

Russian elections held amidst widespread violation of protocols

The Russian parliamentary elections which began on September 17 are scheduled to end by September 19. According to reports from the Associated Press, the elections were held amidst widespread violation of protocols. There were accusations of the Kremlin allegedly censoring Opposition's anti-governmental recommendations on social media and removing jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's mobile application 'Smart Voting App.' On the other hand, Russian United Party that backs Vladimir Putin also appears to retain dominance despite opposite pre-poll results.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Vladimir Putin also expressed his vision on the need for a 'strong authoritative' parliament just ahead of the Russian elections. "We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people and work for the people. So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," he had said during an address to the Russian citizens ahead of the polls.

The ongoing elections have also been marred by the suppression of opposition voices and the media. Allegedly Kremlin asked Google and YouTube to take down content uploaded by the Opposition that could be deemed 'systematic violation,' which would otherwise draw criminal prosecution towards the social media company. On the other hand, the government also made a constitutional reform last year which would allow Putin to run for President for two more terms after the 2024 elections.

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

(Image: ANI)