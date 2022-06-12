Russian Ambassador Marks 75th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties; 'S400 Delivery On Schedule'

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, the delivery of S-400 systems is proceeding well according to the schedule, according to Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India. In a statement to Russia Digest, the envoy marked the 75th Anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic relations and stated that the two countries had succeeded in building true friendship and mutual trust together, exemplified by numerous proud milestones throughout these years.

"Today’s Russia-India multidimensional cooperation is one of the world’s most elaborate ones with regular meetings of the two intergovernmental commissions, sector-wise ministerial, security advisors’ and senior officials dialogue, foreign office consultations and coordination in the global arena, complemented by diverse business, cultural and people-to-people contacts. Russia and India were among the first in the world to establish the practice of annual bilateral summits," the Russian Ambassador said, citing the XXI Summit in December 2021 in New Delhi and the introduction of the ‘2+2’ ministerial format became yet another landmark.

Alipov further noted that the positions of India and Russia remain similar on core issues, stressing the need to uphold the central role of the United Nations towards just and equal multipolarity and opposing unilateral and confrontational approaches. "We continue close coordination on the agenda of BRICS as well as the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which India will chair in 2022-2023," he said.

S-400 systems delivery proceeding as per schedule

He also underlined how the two countries continue to successfully implement flagship initiatives—the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant construction and advanced defence ties within the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes such as AK-203 rifles manufacturing, combat aviation, and main battle tanks production as well as frigates, submarines, Brahmos and other missiles projects. The best-of-its-kind S-400 systems delivery is proceeding well according to the schedule, he stated.

In October 2018, India signed a massive deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, for which it completed its first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million in 2019. The total agreement is estimated to be worth Rs 35,000 crores.

"Russia deeply cherishes equal and respectful relations with India. Our cooperation plays the role of a defining factor for global peace, stability, and sustainable development. We are confident in the future of our bilateral ties and are ready to move forward in

utilizing their potential and exploring new horizons for the benefit of the people of our two friendly nations," he said.

"Russia will further strive to strengthen international peace and ensure global security and stability with a view to estab- lishing a fair and democratic international system that addresses global issues on the basis of collective decision-making, the rule of international law, indivisible security and the generally accepted principles of equal rights, mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs," the Ambassador added.