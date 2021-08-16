Russian Ambassador To Kabul To Meet Taliban To Discuss Embassy Security, Claims Diplomat

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will hold a meeting with the Taliban security coordinator on Tuesday. ANI reports that the Russian Presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has informed about the meeting in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station on August 16. Kabulov has stated that the meeting on Tuesday is planned to ensure the security of the Russian Embassy. Kabulov’s latest statement comes a day after he said Russia had no plans to evacuate its Kabul embassy.

Speaking to the Echo of Moscow Radio Station, Russian Presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has stated that the Russian Ambassador has been in contact with a representative of the Taliban. Kabulov added that the Russian Ambassador had informed him about the meeting to be held on Tuesday. He further told that Dmitry Zhirnov will "discuss the safety, including the safety of our mission".

The Russian diplomat mentioned that presently, there are around 100 people in the Russian Embassy in Kabul. He added that some of them will be evacuated from Afghanistan. Kabulov has stated that the Russian government will decide to recognise the regime of the Taliban based on "on the conduct of the new authorities", says a report by TASS. He noted that the Russian leadership will watch how responsibly the Taliban will govern the country. With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan underway, Russia, on August 15, announced that it does not intend to evacuate its Kabul embassy.

Taliban re-conquers Afghanistan

As the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan, panic and chaos scenes are seen at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban captured Kabul, with almost zero resistance from Afghan forces. According to AP, despite the billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO over nearly 20 years to build up Afghan security forces, the Taliban seized almost all of Afghanistan in just over a week. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving its civilians at their fate. To escape the Taliban, thousands of people tried to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest, fearing the return of the Taliban's brutal rule.

Image Credit: AP

Inputs from AP, ANI