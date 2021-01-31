Russian Billionaire Arkady Rotenberg Says He Owns Palace Which Is Linked To Putin

Almost a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that he owns the luxury property on the Black Sea, a billionaire with close ties to Kremlin came forward to claim ownership of the palace. Kremlin’s staunch critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team had linked Putin to the Black Sea Palace worth $1.35 billion. Navalny and his team had alleged that the mansion, which they dubbed the “new Versailles”, was paid for “with the largest bribe in history”.

However, Arkady Rotenberg, who is said to be the President’s former judo sparring partner, on January 30 said that he became the “beneficiary” of the opulent mansion a few years ago. In an interview on the pro-Kremlin Mash Telegram channel, Rotenberg said that he managed to strike a deal with creditors years ago and became the beneficiary of the site. He said that now it will no longer be secret and further added that there was a rather complicated facility as there were a lot of creditors. Rotenberg also went on to reveal that the property will be ready in a couple of years and is expected to become an apartment hotel.

The property had hit the headlines earlier this month following a video report by Navalny. The opposition leader’s team had said that the property was financed by billionaires close to the Russian President who received it as a gift. But Putin last week had rubbished those claims and had said that neither he nor his family owns it.

Putin said, “Nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did”.

While Navalny’s investigation team published the video and exposed the alleged estate that was built for the President, Putin termed it “manipulation through editing”. Putin also added that the video was only published by the opposition to “brainwash our people with this information”. However, an excerpt from Navalny's blog read, "There is one place where you can understand everything about Vladimir Putin. This is the most guarded place in Russia, in fact, a state within a state, and this is Putin's biggest secret. Which is protected by hundreds, even thousands of people - from unknown guards, gardeners and builders to the richest and most famous people in Russia”.

Protest demanding Navalny’s release

Meanwhile, Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on January 17 for alleged parole violations which he says were trumped up. He was arrested after flying back to Moscow from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. Following his arrest, nationwide demonstrations, demanding Navalny’s immediate release, were held. The protests were organised in a range of cities across Russia when the temperatures were as low as minus-50 C, highlighting the influence Kremlin’s most prominent foe has built in the nation.

According to reports by a monitoring group, over 1000 people have been detained so far by the police and the number will increase. Despite issuing a strong warning against the planned protest, thousands were seen marching on the streets and chanting, ‘“Putin, thief!”. In Moscow, authorities have introduced unprecedented security measures. Subway stations near the Kremlin were also closed. Restaurants and stores were also asked to stay shut.

