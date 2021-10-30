Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov Pays Over $500 Mn To Settle US Tax Evasion Charges

Russia’s billionaire Oleg Tinkov paid nearly $509 million in settlement of US tax evasion charges, said the United States Justice Department on Friday, 29 October. The banking and investment tycoon paid back the taxes along with the fine after he pleaded guilty on 1 October to felony charges of concealing over $1 billion in assets in a bid to escape paying taxes on them because he gave up US citizenship in 2013. The US Justice Department also said that Tinkov was indicted in September 2019 for “willfully filing false tax returns” before he was arrested on 26 February 2020 in the UK.

The US Justice Department said in a statement, “As required under his plea agreement, prior to sentencing, Oleg Tinkov, aka Oleg Tinkoff, paid $508,936,184, more than double what he had sought to escape paying to the U.S. Treasury through a scheme to renounce his U.S. citizenship and conceal from the IRS large stock gains that he knew were reportable.”

“This includes $248,525,339 in taxes, statutory interest on that tax and a nearly $100 million fraud penalty. Tinkov was additionally fined $250,000, which is the maximum allowed by statute, and sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release,” he added.

The US federal agency has also said that following his arrest, Tinkov contested extradition to the US on medical grounds. Further, public records have disclosed that the Russian billionaire “ is undergoing a UK-based intensive treatment plan for acute myeloid leukaemia and graft versus host disease, which has rendered him immunocompromised and unable to safely travel in the foreseeable future.” Ultimately, on 1 October, Tinkov entered a plea to one count of filing a false tax return.

Who is Oleg Tinkov?

The US Justice Department revealed that Tinkov was born in Russia before becoming neutralised United States citizen in 1996. From 1996 till 2013, when he gave up US citizenship, he paid American taxes. In late 2005 or 2006, he founded Tinkov founded Tinkoff Credit Services (TCS) which is a Russian branchless bank providing customers with online financial and banking services. The US agency said that through a foreign entity, “Tinkov indirectly held the majority of TCS shares.”

(IMAGE: @olegtinkov_Twitter)

