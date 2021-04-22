Russian Billionaire's Son Helped Him Hide Wealth From Mother In Divorce Case: UK Court

A British Court has ordered a man to pay £75m to his divorced mother after helping his father in hiding money from her mother. The Ex-wife of Russian billionaire Farhad Akhmedov was awarded 41.5 per cent of his fortune in 2016, reported the Sky News. But, Tatiana Akhmedova had said that he has hidden some of his assets with the help of their son Temur Akhmedov.

UK Court rules against Temur Akhmedov

The billionaire's son had requested the Court to dismiss his mother's claims. But, Justice Gwynneth Knowles in Court said that Farhad Akhmedov's son Temur had acted as his "father's lieutenant" to hide his fortune. The Judge ruled against the couple's son and said that Tatiana Akhmedov with the planned conspiracy was stopped from receiving her husband's money.

The Judge said that their son in his oral evidence admitted that his father would rather destroy the money than pay the penny to his mother. She said that Temur was aware of his father's plan and they were carried out with his help. Temur's mother Tatiana Akhmedov in the statement said, "Today's judgement is the inevitable conclusion given Farkhad's failure to behave honourably in the first instance." Knowles compared the dysfunctional family's case with the opening of Leo Tolstoy's classic Russian novel Anna Karenina. She said that the Akhmedov family is one of the unhappiest ever to have appeared in her courtroom.

Tatiana's ex-husband Farkhad Akhmedov has said that it is a misguided judgement that has been ruled against his innocent and loyal son. A spokesman for Temur Akhmedov said that he never sought to take sides in the case. His actions were motivated by his desire to end the war between his parents. The spokesman said that though Temur disagrees with the judgement but he would consider paying the amount so that there is a settlement between his parents.

