Russian Cargo Plane Crashes While Landing In Ryazan City; Killed 3 People, Injured 6

A tragic accident of a military plane in western Russia has claimed the lives of three people. Following the crash of the Russian military transport plane which later caught fire, six people were reported to be injured. On Friday morning, June 24, shortly after the IL-76 transport aircraft was compelled to do an emergency landing in a field close to the Ryazan city, fatalities were reported, Daily Star reported.

As per the Moscow-based Interfax news agency, there were nine individuals all on board the aircraft when the tragedy occurred. Further, one local report stated that the Russian military transport plane crashed while trying to land at the neighbouring Ryazan airport, although according to another report, it had halted for fuel on the way from Belgorod to Orenburg. The accident which took place in the city is about 113 miles from Moscow, the capital of Russia, and 351 miles from the Ukrainian border.

According to the Daily Star report, a line of fire trucks and one ambulance were seen to be stationed in front of roaring flames in social media video. Further, the flame can be seen spewing heavy, black smoke before a row of trees.

Another Russian cargo plane tragedy

Apart from this, in the month of February, the whole crew was killed when a Russian cargo jet of the An-26 type collapsed in the southern Russian district of Voronezh, close to Ukraine, citing the Defense Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported. As per the preliminary investigations, the disaster was brought on by a technological error, the ministry declared in a statement.

Meanwhile, this week, footage from the front lines captured the moment a Russian colonel's helicopter exploded in a "fireball" after being struck by a Ukrainian missile. Near Volnovakha in the Donbas area, a mobile surface-to-air missile collided with the military helicopter which was transporting 51-year-old Lt. Col. Sergey Gundorov.

As the damaged Mi-35 came down, it cartwheeled over a small patch of forest, turned into a flame, and crashed into a field, killing Vladimir Putin's 55th colonel in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Daily Star reported.

