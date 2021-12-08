Russian Deputy FM: Western Sanctions On Minsk Aimed At Sparking Anti-government Protests

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stated that the Western countries imposed sanctions against Minsk to spark a new wave of anti-government rallies across Belarus. As per the reports of Sputnik, he continued by saying that they fully realise that the goal of the sanctions against Minsk is to purposefully lower the standard of living of ordinary inhabitants and provoke a new wave of anti-government protests.

Alexander Pankin further stated that the West's numerous sanctions imposed on Belarus are to punish Minsk for their association with Moscow, according to Sputnik. He further stated that the European Parliament passed a resolution opposing Russian-Belarusian integration in October and to him, it appears to be a punishment to Belarus for friendship with Russia.

Moscow & Minsk's coordinated attempts to respond to Western sanctions

Last year in December the US Congress passed the Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act, which allows for the imposition of sanctions against Russian citizens and Union State representatives, which was denounced by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister. He stated that Moscow and Minsk are coordinating attempts to respond to Western sanctions, according to Sputnik. He announced that Russia stands by Belarus in the face of Western pressure and that they are adopting a coordinated policy of taking reaction measures to help the economic implications of limitations for Belarusian nationals. He assured that they will maintain close cooperation with Minsk.

When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko won the election on August 9, 2020, for the sixth time, relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated, with a number of them gradually imposing sanctions on Belarusian politicians and businesses, accusing Minsk of election and human rights breaches, according to Sputnik. Since then, Lukashenko has regularly accused the West of deliberately interfering in Belarusian affairs, stating that the unrest is being led by the US and that Europeans are simply going along with it.

Last week, US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions on Belarus

Last week, on Thursday, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, organisations, and businesses, according to AP News. Belarus' Foreign Ministry alleged that the latest sanctions are intended to economically suffocate Belarus and make life as difficult for Belarusians as possible.

