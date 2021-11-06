Russian Diplomat Found Dead Outside Berlin Embassy Was A Secret Agent, Germany Says

A Russian diplomat found dead near the Russian embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover intelligence agent, stated a German media outlet. The news magazine Der Spiegel reported on November 5 that the police had recovered the body of a Russian diplomat who apparently fell from an embassy window. The report added that the man had been a member of the Federal Security Service (FSB) which is Russia’s main intelligence and law enforcement agency.

In a statement issued after the report by the German magazine, the Russian authorities said that the 35-year-old man had apparently fallen from an upper floor of the embassy building in central Berlin. It also added that the police found his body outside the embassy and they were unable to revive him. Germany’s foreign ministry also said on Friday that it was aware of the case but could not comment due to privacy reasons. As per AP, even Berlin police and the public prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the incident.

Russian Embassy said that “all the procedures related to repatriating the diplomat’s body…were promptly settled with responsible German law enforcement and medical authorities in accordance with current practices.”

Der Spiegel said in its report that the man was registered as a second secretary at the Russian Embassy since 2019. However, it added that the man was allegedly thought by German security authorities to have worked for Russia’s FSB intelligence agency. The Russian embassy, in the statement, added that “we consider speculations which have appeared in a number of Western media in the light of this tragic event to be absolutely incorrect.”

Deceased man - The son of an FSB official

Bellingcat reported that the diplomat who died last month is the son of General Alexey Zhalo, the deputy director of the FSB’s Second Directorate and head of the FSB's Directorate for Protection of Constitutional Order. The FSB's Directorate for Protection of Constitutional Order reportedly handles terrorism cases. As per the DW report, the latter directorate shadowed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny prior to his poisoning and is also connected to the poisoning of another such figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev of Bellingcat stated that the diplomat's death created "some confusion within the German security apparatus as to what this meant.”

