Russian Diplomat Says UN Staff Forced Into Bringing Cash To Aid Afghanistan Amid Crisis

Humanitarian aid staff associated with the United Nations (UN) have been coerced into bringing cash to Afghanistan, where banking systems have collapsed under the Taliban regime. Speaking Sputnik News Agency, a top Russian diplomat laid bare the hammered condition of the country’s banking system due to US sanctions. Notably, the UN Security Council, earlier this month, approved the passage of aid to Afghanistan on the condition that it should not reach the Taliban.

Petr Ilichev, Director of Department of International Organisations at the Russian Foreign Ministry said, “By the end of the year, donors have pledged to transfer USD 1.2 billion to humanitarian organizations, nearly double the USD 606 million originally requested by the United Nations,” he said. However, he added that the “Banking systems in Afghanistan are not functioning, so it is impossible to transfer the promised money. This has forced the UN staff to “bring cash with them”.

White House slapped hard-hitting sanctions and embargoes on Afghanistan as the insurgents seized power earlier on August 15. It has also frozen the country’s assets lying in foreign banks. However, recently, the Biden administration said that it has given permissions for certain transactions of the Haqqani network or Taliban related to humanitarian aid organizations to take place.

Meanwhile, a group of US lawmakers recently urged the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank assets and liquidity in their banking system. As per a Sputnik report, Democratic US House members wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden and the Treasury Department saying that they stand with American allies and humanitarian experts in urging the United States to send the frozen funds to Afghanistan as the Biden administration's move is directly harming Afghan families and children.

More than half of Afghan population starving

According to a UN report, more than 22 million people in the country face acute food shortages as winter takes hold in the country. Notably, since the Kabul takeover, the US has frozen over US$9 billion of Afghanistan’s hard currency assets, while both International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank halted its access to their humanitarian aid. Several reports of material aid being restricted to the outskirts of the country by Talibs also surfaced.

(Image: AP)