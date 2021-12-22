Russian Embassy Denies US' Allegations Blaming Moscow For Ukraine Crisis

As the United States blames Russia for the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Russian Embassy in the United States says that Washington is distorting reality by blaming Moscow for the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and asked them on Wednesday to stop doing that rejecting their claim.

The Russian Embassy stated that the US State Department is misleading facts. They further stated that in the interest of de-escalation, the US should not establish anti-Russian military bases near their borders. The Embassy also stated that Washington must agree to prevent the future military expansion of NATO, denying admittance to the Alliance of the former Soviet Union, refraining from using their infrastructure for military purposes, and stopping developing bilateral military cooperation with them. According to ANI, the embassy expressed optimism that these steps would help Europe to defuse hazardous tensions and reach agreements on equal and indivisible security guarantees.

2⃣ In particular, #Washington shall undertake to prevent further eastward expansion of @NATO, deny accession to the Alliance to the States of the former #USSR, not use their infrastructure for any military activities, and not develop bilateral military cooperation with them. — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) December 22, 2021

Russia and its proxies are to blame for escalation of tensions

Earlier, on Tuesday, spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price stated that "Russia and its proxies, not Ukraine or the US, are to blame for the escalation of tensions." He urged Moscow to stop using incorrect, provocative rhetoric and take concrete efforts to de-escalate tensions in order to create a favourable environment for dialogue. After Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke on the situation in Ukraine, the US State Department issued the statement.

Contrary to statements from the Russian Defense Minister, Russia and its proxies are responsible for escalating tensions, not Ukraine or the United States. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 22, 2021

At a board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu stated that around 120 people from American private military organisations had been sighted in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine's communities of Avdeyevka and Priazovskoye, according to TASS. Russian Defence Minister also claims that they were installing shooting sites in residential structures and socially significant facilities, training the Ukrainian military and carrying out other actions.

Moscow and US negotiators to meet in January

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday stated that Moscow and US negotiators will meet in January to discuss ways to reduce the two countries' escalating tensions, according to RT TV. The talks would take place in early 2022 through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

