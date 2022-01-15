Russian Embassy Dubs US' Remarks On Ukraine Invasion As Information Pressure

The Russian Embassy in Washington has described the White House's recent remarks that Russia is preparing some type of pretext for an invasion of Ukraine are untrue and unjustified, and are a confirmation of the continued information pressure on Moscow. The Russian Embassy in the United States updated a Facebook post with Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova's response to the White House and US Defence Press Secretaries' statements.

"Such statements confirm the incessant information pressure on our country. Moreover, the same scenario is repeated: there is a ‘stuffing’ of a sensation, which then, repeated many times by the media, turns into the main news. Russia is against the war. We stand for a diplomatic solution to all international problems," the statement read.

It went on to say that Russia's foreign ministry took note of the White House and Department of Defense Press Secretaries' statements on January 14 during their briefings about Russia's alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine. The embassy statement went on to say that, despite the fact that US Administration officials have already detailed the scenarios of such provocations, including the dates when "operations" will begin, there is however no proof to substantiate the claim.

Rising tension between US-Russia

Due to the purported Russian force buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of invasion preparations, tensions in the region have surged in recent weeks. Moscow has categorically denied the charges, citing NATO military activity along its borders as a threat to Russian national security. Russia has also declared that it has the legal ability to mobilise military forces within its own boundaries.

Earlier, on January 14, during a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson John F. Kirby stated, using the Crimean incursion as an example, that Russia has done so in the past and that there are other signs of potential aggression on Ukraine.

John Kirby noted, "We do have information that indicates that Russia is already working actively to create a pretext for a -- for a potential invasion, for -- you know, a move on Ukraine. In fact, we have information that they pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct what we call a false flag operation, an operation designed to look like an attack on them or their -- or Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, again, as an excuse to go in."

Image: AP