Russian Empress Catherine The Great Backed Inoculation As Early As In 18th Century: Report

A letter set to be auctioned on Wednesday reveals that Russian empress Catherine the Great was an early advocate of vaccination against diseases. The letter shows the empress' concern over the smallpox outbreak, which was ravaging Europe in the 18th century. In the letter, dated April 20, 1787, she wrote to a Russian army officer about the importance of protecting the general people from smallpox using a technique that is today regarded as a predecessor to vaccination.

"Count Piotr Aleksandrovich, among the other responsibilities entrusted to you by the Welfare Boards in the Provinces, one of the most important should be the introduction of smallpox vaccination, which, as we all know, causes a great deal of suffering, especially among the common people," Catherine wrote, according to a translation from the London-based auction house MacDougall's, reported CNN. "Such vaccinations should be common everywhere as they are now even easier because doctors or medical attendants can be found in practically every neighbourhood. And, they do not require a large financial investment," read the further translation of the letter.

The letter will be auctioned alongside a picture of Catherine by Russian artist Dmitry Levitsky. The artefacts are believed to be worth between £800,000 and £1,200,000 when purchased together. Catherine is said to have been the first person in Russia to be injected against smallpox, nearly 20 years before the concerns raised in the 1787 letter. According to a 1984 article in the Bristol Medico-Chirurgical Journal, the monarch had long feared the disease, and after a member of the Russian nobility died of it, she sought the help of an English doctor who had successfully immunised the British elite.

'Variolation' first method inoculate & immunize individuals against smallpox

According to the CNN report, the inoculation process used at the time, known as variolation, would be deemed extremely dangerous in the present time. It entailed extracting fluid from an infected smallpox patient's pustules and injecting it into an incision in another person's arm, infecting them with a minor version of the disease. The treatment wasn't without risks: roughly 2% of persons who were vaccinated this way died of smallpox, but it was widely accepted throughout Europe because the death rate from spontaneously occurring smallpox was far greater.

Catherine was well aware of the hazards that awaited her. When the doctor Thomas Dimsdale was invited to St. Petersburg to inoculate the queen, she had a carriage waiting for him so that if the procedure failed, he could flee the nation without fear of vengeance from her followers. Empress Catherine soon recovered from her smallpox infection and had her son, the heir to the kingdom, immunised shortly after. The news was celebrated later in November 1768, according to CNN.

