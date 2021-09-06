Russian Envoy Nikolay Kudashev Says Moscow's Position On Afghanistan 'very Close' To India

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many countries, including India, the US, Russia, and the UK, among others, have frozen all trade and relations with the terrorist regime. Russia too shares a similar opinion about the war-torn country, according to Russian envoy, Nikolay Kudashev. When he was asked his opinion on the issues in Afghanistan he expressed that Russia's position on the nation is "very close" to that of India.

Kudashev stated that both Moscow and New Delhi want Afghan-owned and Afghan-built governments, meaning, the Russian government has once again disapproved of the Taliban's government.

Recognition (of govt in Afghanistan) is too early to say. Is any govt or any governing structure officially available in Kabul now? Not yet. It is admitted by Afghans themselves. After decades of war, it hasn't come as a surprise to us:Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev pic.twitter.com/IG65CnQSSl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Russia's envoy in India says Moscow's position on Afghanistan is 'very close' to New Delhi

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Kudashev explained the common objective vision that Moscow shares with New Delhi.

He said, "What the two of us need in Afghanistan is security, predictability, and an inclusive government that will satisfy the needs of the Afghan people. Afghan-owned and Afghan-built government. That's the basics of the Indian position, (which is) very close to us".

During his interaction, he also expressed his concerns over terrorism and stated that terrorism is a threat and must be prevented. He said, "Are we concerned with the promise of the resurrection of terrorism? Yes, we are the same as you. What is it that we could do? We could face this threat and do our best to prevent the situation in and around Afghanistan,"

When he was asked about recognising the Taliban regime, the Russian envoy said that it was "too early to say". Kudashev further asked, "Is any government or any governing structure officially available in Kabul now? Not yet. It is admitted by Afghans themselves. After decades of war, it hasn't come as a surprise to us".

On being asked about his view of the current situation in the country, the envoy said the people of Afghanistan and the government need time to introspect. He said, "Give them some time & a ray of hope. It's too early to say if there is complete understanding. Let us bring them on board and talk to them and bring our ideas closer to them. I'm optimistic about it," he said.

Afghanistan's current situation

Ever since the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government witnessed an extraordinary fall, the Taliban have been ruling the country. However, the hardline Islamist group has not been able to form a stable government so far. They are finding ways and people to establish a government in the country, trying to shed their brutal image. Meanwhile, the fight in Panjshir is continuing. Early in the day, the Taliban announced that the Panjshir province had come under the control of the Taliban. However, the resistance force immediately denied the claim.



(IMAGE: ANI/AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)