Russian Envoy Says Moscow 'never Was Nor Will Ever Be An Obstacle' For JCPOA Restoration

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said, "Russia has never obstructed and does not intend to obstruct the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)." The development comes as Iran submitted its "written response" to the EU over issues surrounding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, popularly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Taking to Twitter, Ulyanov wrote, "Russia never was and will not be an obstacle on the way towards the restoration of the JCPOA."

On Tuesday, Iran submitted its "written response" to what is being dubbed the final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, AP reported. Iran's IRNA news agency suggested that Tehran still wouldn't accept the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations. The IRNA report also underscored that differences are three issues, in which America has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases. However, this should be included in the text.

"The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text," the IRNA report stated, adding, "The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States."

Iranian Nuclear Deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, providing relief from sanctions to Tehran in exchange for restricting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme.

But in 2018, the deal was pushed into uncertainty after the US, under then President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the pact and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran. In the months that followed, Tehran significantly ramped up its nuclear activities and it has taken several months of negotiations to restore the deal.

The US move was heavily condemned by Russia, who also accused Washington of violating the JCPOA and said the US' action had brought international discredit to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).

Later, Russia announced that, unlike the US, President Putin will never abandon the JCPOA and will remain open to talks with other members of the 2015 Nuclear Deal. It is worth noting here that, after the US left the JCPOA, Russia saw this as an opportunity to develop good relations and closer ties with Iran through the nuclear deal.

However, now, US President Joe Biden on various occasions has shown his readiness to bring the US back to the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, other member countries of the pact have been holding talks with Iran on restarting the Iran Nuclear Deal in its original form since last year.

(Image: AP)