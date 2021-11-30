Russian Envoy Says Process Of Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal 'will Not Be Easy'

As talks on Iran nuclear deal 2015 resumed on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna has said that the process of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "will not be easy". As per the Sputnik report, Ulyanov said on Tuesday, a meeting of the working group on the lifting of sanctions is slated to take place. Reportedly, in that meeting, Iran will be raising the updated elements of its position in regards to restoring the nuclear accord of 2015.

Following the meeting on the lifting of sanctions, on Wednesday, another meeting will take place on the working group on the nuclear issues would take place. Following the meeting, the Russian envoy was quoted by the news agency as saying, “Thus, the process can be considered launched. It is clear that it will not be easy. The contradictions, primarily between Iran and the Western participants, are quite large on many points.”

“But today's discussion, as well as our separate conversation with US Special Representative Robert Malley showed that all, without exception, are determined to achieve a positive result. This is the most important prerequisite for the successful continuation and completion of the negotiations,” he added, as per Sputnik. According to him, there is no reasonable alternative to the restoration of the JCPOA and there can’t be one.

Reportedly, the absence of any other categoric method of restoring the nuclear accord of 2015 was also recognised and confirmed by all the participants including both the Iranians and Americans.

US is developing ‘plan B’: Ulyanov

Indicating that the United States is developing ‘plan B’ to restore the accord which includes additional pressure on Iran, Ulyanov was quoted as saying, “As far as I understand, the United States is still committed to a negotiated diplomatic solution, but given the very serious development of the Iranian nuclear program, which continues day after day, they have doubts about the achievability of a successful negotiated solution. As a fallback, they say that they are developing a 'plan B,' which, one can assume, will be associated with the introduction of additional pressure on Iran in excess of what is available today.”

Sputnik stated that the Russian envoy laid emphasis on the fact that the countries were talking about a fallback and at the given moment, all the attention was ap[id to diplomatic efforts. He further reportedly said, “As for our attitude to such warnings, which are more reminiscent of overt threats, it is, of course, negative. Such statements do not contribute to the formation of a healthy atmosphere in the negotiations, which we say to the Americans with all frankness.”

