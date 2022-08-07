Slamming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his speech at Saturday's Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Organization Dmitry Polyansky said the UN Chief should have mentioned that it was the United States who committed the "crime of using the Atom Bomb against civilians". Russia's UN diplomat remark came after Guterres joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park during the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in the Japanese city where he also addressed the attendees. The UN Chief emphasised that "nuclear weapons are nonsense" and called on the world to "take the nuclear option off the table".

Sharing the picture with young peace activists, Guterres wrote, "In Hiroshima to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing, I met young activists who tirelessly carry the message of peace forward to a new generation." He further added, "The world must never forget what happened here."

World must never forget that US used Atomic Bomb against Hiroshima, says Russia's UN diplomat

In response, the Russian diplomat took to Twitter and lashed out at Guterres, saying, "Dear Secretary General, the world must also never forget that it’s the US who committed this crime. The only country that used the #AtomicBomb against civilians. without any military need. It would be right if you mentioned this in your statements as well."

On 77th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing, UN Chief says, 'Nuclear weapons are nonsense'

While addressing the event, Guterres said, "Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we’ve learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945." He also highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine and asserted, "Crises with grave nuclear undertones are spreading fast—from the Middle East to the Korean peninsula, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... "Humanity is playing with a loaded gun," he cautioned. He further said that the only solution to counter the nuclear threat is "not to have nuclear weapons at all."

"We must keep the horrors of Hiroshima in view at all times, recognising there is only one solution to the nuclear threat: not to have nuclear weapons at all," he said.

Hiroshima Bombing

During World War II, on August 6, 1945, the United States detonated the first atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and three days later, another nuclear bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The bombs dropped by the US B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay, code-named Little Boy, on Hiroshima resulted in an estimated 140,000 deaths, and the bombing in Nagasaki killed nearly 80,000 people. Later, on August 15, Japan surrendered, ending the World War II.

