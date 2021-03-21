Russian Envoy To US Returns To Moscow Amid Row After Joe Biden's 'killer' Remark

Russia’s ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antanov arrived in Moscow on March 21, after being recalled for emergency consultations over the ongoing 'killer row'. The relationship between Washington and Moscow hit rock bottom after US President Joe Biden labelled his Russian counterpart "killer" with "no soul". Responding to the same, Vladimir Putin mockingly said "it takes one to know one".

Almost a week after officially being recalled, Antanov landed in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in the early hours of Sunday. Speaking to Tass News agency in New York earlier, the top Russian diplomat had said that he would stay as long as necessary adding that he had several meetings scheduled.



"The Russian side has always stressed that we are interested in the development of Russian-American relations to the same extent as our American colleagues are," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. READ | Bulgaria breaks military ring, charges six officials over alleged spying for Russia

Biden's killer remark

Marking the first significant diplomatic pickle since acquiring White House in January, in an interview with ABC News, when Biden was asked about the American intelligence report that stated Putin 'authorised' 2020 November election meddling and tried to harm his Democratic candidacy, US President said, "He will pay a price".

Further, when the US President was asked if he thought the Russian President who has been accused of ordering the opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other rivals is a "killer", Biden said, "I do." The remarks that can further deteriorate US-Russia relations under Biden presidency aired as the United States Commerce Department announced that it was toughening export restrictions imposed on Russia as a penalty for Navalny’s alleged poisoning. Meanwhile, the 15-page report by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that Putin either oversaw or at least approved of the November 3 election meddling to benefit Trump.

However, Russia has already slammed the report and said "the document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes.”During the meetings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and other departments, it is planned to discuss ways to correct Russian-American ties in the crisis.”