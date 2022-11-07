Russian Fighter Jets Bomb Syria’s Rebel-held Idlib Over Reports Of Terrorist Attack

At least nine were killed, including three children and a woman, and a dozen others were wounded after Russian fighter jets bombed camps in Syria's rebel-held stronghold near the northwestern city of Idlib. The activists and first responders told UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) that as many as 30 rockets were fired, including towards the Maram camp, wounding almost 25 people, and causing death casualties.

Russian Air Force (VKS) warplanes were flying at high altitudes and were aided by Syrian regime army artillery. They dropped bombs on the makeshift camps west of Idlib, witnesses told reporters on the ground. There were no comments made by Russia's defence ministry or allies in the Syrian regime army, that repeatedly target the hideouts of insurgent groups and deny bombing civilians. The opposition civil defence service told the reports that there are at least three children and a woman among those killed in the Russian strikes on the crowded camps. An estimated 70 people were wounded and rushed to field hospitals.

"There are no military bases or warehouses or rebel barracks here. Only civilians," Seraj Ibrahim, a rescuer with the White Helmets reportedly said.

Russian Su-33 fighter jets stand on the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Credit: AP

Terrorist attack feared on Russia's Khmeimim Air Base

Russia's ministry of defence had earlier learnt that terrorists from Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) or the Turkistan Islamic Movement (TIM) and Al-Nusra Front [or al-Qaeda in Syria] are plotting an assault on its Khmeimim Air Base using long-range kamikaze drones. Russia has two military bases near the rebel-held regions— the naval facility in Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base in the southeast of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate. The Russian base situated on formerly a US-controlled stronghold in northern Syria has been repeatedly exposed to intense terrorist firing since its establishment in 2015. Russian military commanders have used the peril of drone attacks as a means to negotiate with Turkey to launch a military campaign in Idlib.

Russian sappers looking for mines in a street in Aleppo, Syria. Credit: AP

A large number of drones have been assembled near Jisr ash-Shughur, a city in northwest Syria occupied by Nusra and the TIP, with some of the UAVs having a range of up to 70 km, Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian MoD's Center for Reconciliation in Syria said at a briefing earlier yesterday. Over the last few years, Russian soldiers have intensely retaliated against the damages inflicted on the base from multiple launch rocket system missiles, and from drones launched by militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone.