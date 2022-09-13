Russian FM Sergey Lavrov-led Delegation Yet To Get US Visa To Attend UNGA Event: Official

A senior Russian official claimed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the country's delegation are yet to receive the US visa for their participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The statement was made by Sergei Leonidchenko, representative of Russia and head of the legal referent of the mission to the UN, at a meeting of the UNGA Committee on Monday, September 12.

"The high-level week of the 77th session of the General Assembly will begin soon. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister, as well as members of his delegation and accompanying persons, including media representatives covering the ministerial visit, are yet to receive the visa from the host nation," Leonidchenko stated, as per TASS news agency. He also urged the US administration to issue visas to the visiting Russian delegation as soon as possible. According to reports, the issue comes as the US has imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia and its leaders since Moscow launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24.

US imposed sanctions on Lavrov in late February

"This is an unprecedented situation and another evidence that the problems with the host country's failure to fulfil its obligations from year to year are not only not resolved, but are growing like a snowball," Leonidchenko asserted. Late in February, the US placed restrictions on Lavrov that barred him from entering the country, froze his assets there, and forbade US citizens and corporations from indulging in business with anyone on the sanctions list. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry referred to the sanctions as "unlawful" and said that Lavrov does not have any accounts with foreign banks.

The 77th session of UNGA begins on Sept 13

It should be mentioned here that the 77th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on Wednesday, September 14. According to reports, the session's main event is expected to be a high-level week, September 20-26, which will be attended by heads of state, government and Foreign Ministers from various countries. Meanwhile, the speech of the Russian delegation at the UNGA is scheduled for September 24. Notably, the United States and the United Nations have an agreement that states that the headquarters' host nation must not hinder representatives and other officials from visiting for meetings.

Image: AP/Unsplash