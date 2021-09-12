Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Shares Concern On Refugee Influx, Calls For Collective Effort

As hundreds of thousands of people still await resettlement, the Russian Federation has urged collective efforts to address issues of refugees from war-torn Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that all Central Asian countries were battered with a common concern, that is, the threat from Afghan migrant influx. It is imperative to note that although Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously affirmed prospects of talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders.

“We emphasise the need to solve this problem as soon as possible, and, for this, it is important to engage all the countries involved,” Lavrov said standing beside his Qatari Counterpart Mohammed Al Thani.

Even before the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, hundreds of thousands of people had already exited the central Asian country, fearing ultra austere rules of the insurgents. Meanwhile, a new report by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) predicted that roughly 500,000 internally displaced people are expected to leave Afghanistan in the coming four months. Pertaining to the same, the agency has urged the neighbouring countries to keep their doors open for desperate refugees.

'Not planning to negotiate'

Meanwhile, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation is not planning to negotiate with the Taliban, as the insurgents announced their new caretaker government in Afghanistan. Addressing media reporters on Friday, Peskov stated they have contacted the Taliban through their embassy as it was essential for safeguarding diplomatic staff deployed in the war-ravaged country and also for other technical issues. Previously, country’s President Vladimir Putin had ascertained that Russia would not shut down or relocate its embassy from Kabul.

When questioned about security threats from the Taliban, Peskov pointed out drug trafficking and terrorist infiltrations. It is worth mentioning that for years of poppy cultivation has been the largest source of the Taliban’s income, some estimates peg it around 60%. Back in 2000, the group banned poppy cultivation in a bid to get international legitimacy. However, soon they took a 'u-turn' after protests against the same grew.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)