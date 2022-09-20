Russian FM Speaks To French Counterpart, Warns Of 'danger' With Regard To Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Monday, September 19. During the telephonic conversation, the ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine. The two leaders spoke about the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The statement issued by Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the call reads, "Foreign ministers discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine, focusing on ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."

During the telephonic conversation, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov stressed that the Ukrainian government continues to use West-supplied weapons for targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He warned that the action of Ukraine exposes "Europe to the danger of a nuclear disaster," according to the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov called for the need for an "immediate and complete cessation of the bombardments" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Russian FM called for an investigation of the "intentional strikes" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, TASS reported. Notably, Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow began the offensive in Ukraine. Ukraine has accused Russia of storing military equipment near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and around it. Meanwhile, Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of shelling around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. Apart from the situation in Zaporizhzhia NPP, Sergey Lavrov and Catherine Colonna discussed various aspects of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains 'fragile & precarious': Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains "fragile and precarious." He stressed that they had witnessed some improvement regarding the power supplies last week. However, he noted that the plant is in the middle of a war zone and added that its power status is "far from safe and secure." Grossi further added, " a nuclear safety and security protection zone must urgently be established there."

#Ukraine informed IAEA that shelling caused an explosion near South Ukraine NPP today, impacting 3 power lines & damaging windows. #SUNPP’s reactors continue to operate normally, no staff were injured & lines connecting SUNPP to the grid were unaffected. https://t.co/47kpKronDr pic.twitter.com/6TJcMskTJA — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 19, 2022

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi in the statement informed that the power line which is used to supply the ZNPP with electricity was disconnected. According to Grossi, the six reactors of Zaporizhzhia NPP which are currently in a cold shutdown state continue to receive electricity for essential safety operations from the power line restored on Friday. He said that Ukraine informed IAEA that the shelling caused an explosion near the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (SUNPP). It stressed that the shelling affected three power lines and damaged windows at the site. According to Grossi, Ukraine notified IAEA that the explosion took place around 300 metres from the SUNPP industrial site. Notably, the SUNPP is around 250 kilometres far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.