Russian FM To Take Part In BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet In June; Backs India's Motto

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a stand-alone meeting of BRICS Foreign Affairs Ministers organised by India, via video conference on June 1.

The Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss important issues on the international agenda, including ways to strengthen international institutions, regional conflicts, efforts to counter new challenges and threats including COVID-19, and cooperation between the five BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in the multilateral fora.

The five countries plan to review the status and prospects for cooperation during this year of India’s BRICS Chairmanship on three main areas – policy and security, economy and finance, culture and humanitarian contacts.

“We support the priorities of the Indian BRICS Chairship under the motto BRICS @15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus, including strengthening the multilateral system, cooperation in combating terrorism, using digital and technological solutions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian contacts,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We share the Chairship's commitment to developing cooperation in healthcare and boosting the role of women in the economy,” it added.

In the run-up to the ministerial meeting, a traditional meeting of BRICS Sherpas/ Sous-sherpas will also take place.

India hosts first BRICS energy meet

On May 20 and 21, India hosted the first meeting of BRICS Senior Energy Officials under its presidency of the five-nation group. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power said India will work on renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart grid while.

The meeting saw virtual participation from officials of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. Other Indian representatives from the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the CPSUs of the Ministry of Power also joined the meeting.

India decided to work on the three priority areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart grid.