Russian Forces Fend Off Two Drone Attacks At Syrian Military Base

Head of Russian Defence Ministry's reconciliation centre, Major General Yuri Borenkov on February 10 stated that military forces stationed at Hmeimim airbase in Syria fended off two drone attacks launched by militants. According to reports, Borenkov said that the air defence of the base detected and fought back two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone under the control of militants.

Drone attack fended off with Pantsir-S missile system

According to reports, the first drone came in from the northeast direction and was neutralised about two kilometres away from the base with the help of the Pantsir-S missile system. The second drone flew in from the northwest direction and was shot down by the defence system more than 3 miles away from the base. The Major General stated that the attack did not result in any casualties.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire deal in Syria. Russia also carries out frequent humanitarian operations across Syria while assisting the country to provide a safe passage for refugees.

The above-mentioned incident is not the first time that a Russian military base has been subject to a drone attack. According to reports, the Russian air defences had fended off another attack earlier in 2020, destroying an unmanned aerial vehicle far away from the base. A statement released in relation to the attack read that the base and no military personnel had suffered no damage or injury.

Read: Turkey Says It Has Retaliated After Deadly Syrian Shelling

Read: Russia Says Israeli Strike In Syria Jeopardized Civilian Jet

Syria has long been subject to consequences of the on-going war

According to reports, Syria has long been subject to the consequences of an on-going war between pro-government troops, extremists belonging to different groups that are against the Bashar Assad led administration. However, the militant groups have lost power due to operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in 12-13 million refugees with more than six million people rendered homeless within the country. According to the United Nations, nearly half of the displaced refugees are children and are in need of immediate care and humanitarian assistance.

Read: Turkey Soldiers Join Syria Rebels Near Frontline

Read: Russia Backed Regime's Offensive In Syria Displaced 7 Lakh Since December: UN