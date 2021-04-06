Russian Foreign Minister In India, Rules Out Military Alliance With China To Counter NATO

Downplaying reports of a possible Russia-China military alliance, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to India termed the military alliance as 'counterproductive' on Tuesday. Maintaining that Moscow and Beijing relations are at an all-time high, the Foreign Minister ruled out any possible military alliance to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - comprising of 30 European and North American countries.

"No, we have fixed that in our bilateral relations adopted at the highest level in course of the Russia and China summit where we said that our relations are highest in the history but these relations do not pursure the goal of establishing a military alliance," Lavrov said at a press briefing on Tuesday in New Delhi. READ | Russia Foreign Minister to hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar at New Delhi

Pointing out at reports of a military alliance between Moscow-Beijing being highlighted in the Middle East and Asia, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Kremlin's position on the issue was similar to that of New Delhi. "Our Indian friends have the same position as us. We believe that this (military alliance) is counterproductive and we are interested in inclusive cooperation that is for something and not against something," the Russian Minister said.

Russia-India FMs hold talks

On his two-day visit to India, the Russian Minister held delegation-level talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday morning. Following the meeting, Lavrov remarked that his talks with EAM Jaishankar were “constructive and confident”. He also asserted that the New Delhi-Moscow relationship does not change with world fluctuation.

"Our talks were constructive and confident, our relationship does not change with world fluctuation. We focussed on the content of the bilateral meet. We are going to build up the investment which reduced due to COVID, Exploration of space, President Putin's message to PM. Working on trade is one of the priorities. We hope to launch the possible talks on Free trade. On defense technology our discussion happened, we respect India diversified interest in military technology," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar remarked that the discussion today covered the preparation for Russian President Putin’s visit for the annual summit later this year. The EAM said that the bilateral cooperation between the two nations remains “energetic and forward-looking”. He added that the two leaders talked about the longstanding partnership in nuclear space and defence sectors as well.

Jaishankar affirmed that India and Russia noted an “appetite for greater investment” in each other. He said that they assess positively the economic cooperation in each other and even noted new opportunities in the Russian far east. “We spoke of connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor,” the EAM added.