Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses West Of 'destabilising' G20 And using It Against Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the western nations of destabilising the G20 finance ministers' meeting by trying to force anti-Russian sentiments. During the meeting that was held on Saturday in Bangalore, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the US, the EU, and the G7 nations continue to put up their attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for international security and the global economy onto the Russian government. This statement was made at the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency, held in Bangalore.

"As a result of the substantive dialogue on current financial issues, a wide range of requested measures were agreed upon, designed to give the global economy and financial markets a boost. A significant contribution was made to these efforts by our country, BRICS partners, and developing countries," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We regret that the activity of the "Group of Twenty" is continuing to be destabilised by the collective West and used in an anti-Russian, exclusively confrontational way," the statement added.

Why did the Russian Foreign Ministry blame the West for 'destabilising' G20?

The Russian Foreign Ministry then asked the Western nations to build equitable relations with new power centers. "We are urging the collective West to reject its destructive course as soon as possible, to understand the objective realities of a multipolar world, and to begin building normal ties with the new centres of power on the international stage, such as Russia, based on the principles of the sovereign equality of nations," the statement said.

The Russian ministry further noted that the West has undermined the final documents of the G20 financial meeting. "Using open blackmail and diktat and introducing absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the West has yet again undermined the approval of collective decisions," the MFA noted. The statement further read: "The results of the meeting never received an agreed status and were released only as a statement by the chairman and not as a joint work. Russia and China expressed a resolute protest in this regard. Many other delegations also experienced serious disappointment with such ultimatum actions by the United States and its allies, which continue to sow enmity and hatred," it added.

Praising India's "constructive role" as the Indian Presidency and providing a fair consideration of the interests and positions of all countries, the Russian Ministry said the platform created a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.