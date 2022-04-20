Russian FSB Defeats Cell Recruiting Migrants For Terrorist Activities In Sverdlovsk

In a key development, the Russian Federal Security Board has defeated a cell recruiting local Muslims and migrants for terrorist activities in the Sverdlovsk region, Izvestia reported. The announcement regarding the defeat of the cell was made by the Center for Public Relations (DSP) of the Russian Federal Security Board (FSB) on April 20. The cell defeated by the Russian FSB is "Hiz ut-Tahrir al-Islami" and it has been recognized as a terrorist and even banned in Russia.

In the visuals, the Russian security personnel went inside the building and arrested the people. The visuals further show the Russian forces bringing the people out and even checking their documents and mobile phones, as per the Izvestia news report. The cell was comprised of five people from Central Asian countries who spread terrorist ideology in Russia and recruited people in their cell. Russian FSB officials while conducting a search in the residence of the detainees found "banned propaganda materials and electronic media" were found. As per the news report, Russian authorities have initiated a criminal case against the people who have been arrested.

Russian FSB detained four members of Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist cell

The defeat of the cell by the Russian FSB days after they detained four members of the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist cell on April 15, as per the news report. One of the four detainees was planning for a terrorist attack on military facilities in the region. Notably, the terrorist cell Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham has been banned in Russia. Earlier on April 1, the Russian Federal Security Board had detained 10 accomplices of the same terrorist organization in nine regions of Russia. According to the Russian FSB, the detainees had developed an interregional network for gathering and transferring funds to accounts registered to third parties. Reportedly, the money under the guise of charity was being used for the needs of terrorists in Syria.