Russian Government Announces Scholarship Program For Indians; Application Intake Underway

Under the Russian government's Scholarship Program, Indians have been welcomed to study in Russia for free. The application process for the Russian Government Scholarship Program for the 2022/23 intake began on September 1, 2021. According to a press release, the deadline for applications is November 1, 2021.

Every year, the Russian government invites thousands of overseas students to study at Russian institutions for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. For the course of the student's studies, the Scholarship Program provides free education. Each student can choose from a choice of universities and courses.

Every year, the Russian government provides 100 scholarships to Indian students pursuing medical, engineering, science, and the arts, among other fields.

On September 24, 2021, the Russian House will host a webinar in Chennai on the Russian Government Scholarship Program 2022-23.

During this webinar, candidates will learn about the scholarship, available courses, the application process, and the selection process. Attendees will also be able to raise questions and have misconceptions about studying in Russia dispelled.

Image: PTI