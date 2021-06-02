Russian Lawmakers Approve 'extremist' Legislation Banning Critics From Elections

Russian senators on June 2 overwhelmingly supported the controversial legislation banning the allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from contesting in elections. In the latest move in a clampdown against the rising support for the opposition, the bill approved on Wednesday by the Federation Council would make it impossible for leaders or sponsors and rank-and-file members of “extremist” groups to run in parliamentary elections. The legislation was approved by Russian lawmakers while a court is considering whether to designate Navalny’s entire political network as an ‘extremist’ organization. The court’s decision could come as early as next week.

As per reports, critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin have flagged concerns over the widening campaign against the opposition before the parliamentary elections in September. Following Navalny’s whose opposition campaign gained momentum in the country especially last year, the Kremlin authorities also arrested two other political activists including Dmitry Gudkov and Andrei Pivovarov. Several Navalny allies have also been detained.

Pivovarov is the ex-executive director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that was recently disbanded. He was detained from his Warsaw-bound flight on May 31 and now faces reportedly up to six years in prison for involvement in an “undesirable” organisation. On June 1, law enforcement detained Gudkov following raids on the homes of his allies and relatives. He also faces up to five years in prison for allegedly failing to pay a debt under an old lease agreement. Reportedly, Gudkov is expected to be formally charged this week.

Alexei Navalny Accuses Prison Of Cutting Out Newspaper Articles

Meanwhile, as struggles continue for the jailed Kremlin critic, Navalny on May 26 accused the prison of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles. During the court appearance on Wednesday via video link, the Russian opposition leader also listed out several other complaints with the prison where he is being held. The accusations including the authorities withholding a book from Navalny and waking him up at the night. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunch critic is presently serving a two and a half year of jail term for parole violations. However, Navalny calls them trumped-up charges.

As per The Associated Press, the jailed opposition leader participated in a preliminary court session on his lawsuit against IK-2 (Corrective Colony No. 2), that according to him failed to supply books of his choice. Furthermore, he also expressed his willingness to walk back on his lawsuit if the prison ends its practice of cutting out articles.

